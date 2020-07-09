PALATINE - Judith M. Bennett (nee Olson), 77, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Judy was born in Chicago on October 27, 1942 to John and Lillian (nee Nyberg) Olson. She spent her childhood in Northbrook, graduating from Glenbrook North High School in 1960. Fiercely independent and a "self-made" woman, Judy was always working. She had many roles over the span of her career from an administrative assistant at Baxter to a real estate agent with Century 21 to finally owning her own electronics business. Judy enjoyed shopping and spending time with her beloved nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered for her quick wit, generous spirit and her secret Swedish meatball recipe. Judy was a devoted, loving sister and aunt. She is survived by her brothers Robert (Martha) Olson, Vernon (aka Punkin) Olson; nieces and nephews Cheryl Olson, Holly (Mike) Lavorato, John Olson, Richard (Theresa) Olson, Michael Olson, Lindsay (George) Golemes; great-nieces Gianna Lavorato, Loie Golemes. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers George Olson, Leonard Olson; and nephew Jeffery Olson. A celebration of Judy's life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am with a memorial service at noon. Suggested CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the American Cancer Society
in Judy's honor. www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving
. For more information, contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com
.