ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Judith M. Glomski (nee Land), 76, of Elk Grove Village for 51 years, peacefully passed away at home on March 3, 2020. She was a loving homemaker, a 7 year volunteer at PADS. Judith was the beloved wife of Charles E. for 55 years; loving mother of Christopher C. (Jennifer Rupert), Daniel J. (the late Barbara A.), Julie A. (Jerome) Stanislawski, Kerry M. (Eric) Tholl, Michael P., and the late Kevin M. Glomski; dear sister of Kathryn M. Spencer, the late Gerard E. (Margie) Land, and the late Michael T. Land. She also leaves many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held Friday, March 6, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Saturday, 9:30 a.m., proceeding to Queen of the Rosary Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery, Palatine. Memorial contributions to the National or Clearbrook Center. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 4, 2020