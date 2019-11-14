|
Judith M. Wagner (nee Bond), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away at home Tuesday, November 12, surrounded by family. Judy is survived by her husband, Wayne, whom she called her "everything" and "best friend" of 60 years. She is also survived by her three children, Carolyn, Kristan, and Kurt and their spouses; plus her grandchildren, Jacob, Jane, Wyatt, Everett, Clint, and Cordelia. Her sister, Beverly Ford and brother, Jeff Bond also survive her. Judy and her husband are longtime residents of Arlington Heights, and her home is surrounded by gardens she lovingly cultivated. She taught in Lake Zurich as a music teacher, inspiring generations with her contagious love of music. Judy's legacy lives on in the gardens she planted and the music room named after her at Seth Paine Elementary School. In lieu of flowers, Judy requested people celebrate her life by donating to the . She bravely fought cancer multiple times in her life and stoically faced each challenge. Her example taught others to both live and die with grace. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, November 16 from 4-6pm at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2019