Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
JUDITH STEFAN Obituary
WAYNE - Judith Stefan age 82, formerly of Medinah, IL died May 18, 2019 in Naperville, IL. She was born to Jewels and Geneva Ridlon and grew up in Crosby-Ironton MN. She is survived by her daughter Rhonda (Tom) Rocca of Hiddenite NC, sons; Bruce (Nataly) of Lakeville, MN, and Bradley (Michelle) of St. Charles, IL, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence J. Stefan, grandson Justin, and brother Terry Ridlon. A Memorial Visitation will be 4-6:00 P.M., Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. A Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The . To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 22, 2019
