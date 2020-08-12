1/
JUDITH THERESA "JUDY" PETERS
HANOVER PARK - Judith Theresa "Judy" Peters, 76. Beloved wife of late Frederick; loving mother of Timothy (Dawn Wells), Bruce (Mara Xenos), and Craig (Melissa); cherished grandma of Dana, Andy, Bruce Jr., Lindsay, and Ashley; dear daughter of the late Andrew and Esther (nee Peters) Holdway and beautiful sister of the late Gerald, Catherine (twin), and Rick. She was a proud honorary member of the Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps. Judy always put her family first, both her immediate and Cavalier families. She will also be missed by her many cousins and nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 S. Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett, IL. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. **Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a max. of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home, and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cavaliers at http://www.give.cavaliers.org would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 12, 2020.
