HAMPSHIRE - Judith W. "Judy" Long, 76, formerly of Franklin Park and Lakewood, passed away Sunday afternoon, Dec. 29, 2019, in her home with her family by her side. She was born April 14, 1943, in Chicago the daughter of John and Florence (O'Connor) Kindness. She was a member of the Luther North Class of 1961. Judy married Charles R. "Chuck" Long on Nov. 14, 1964, at St. Giles Catholic Church in Oak Park. They were residents of Franklin Park before moving to Lakewood for 10 years and then Hampshire in 2002. She very much appreciated nature and had a great love for animals. Primarily a homemaker, she enjoyed crafts and decorating. She was a great wife and mother. Surviving is her husband of 55 years, Chuck; daughter, Judy Long; granddaughter, Sammantha Long; a brother-in-law, Ralph (Mary Rose) Seranac; dear friend, Julie Cieszlak; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and great friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kathleen Long on May 4, 2004; and son, Michael on March 7, 2011. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Saturday, Jan. 4 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 284 E. Jefferson Ave., Hampshire. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 AM Saturday before mass at the Fredrick Funeral Home, 297 Park St., Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Judy should be directed to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or to the Burlington- Hampshire Food Pantry. Information, 847-683-2711 or www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020