JUDSON FLOYD STRICKLAND
1935 - 2020
Judson Floyd Strickland, age 85, U.S. Army Reservist, formerly of Mt. Prospect and Huntley, IL, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Windsor Park in Carol Stream, IL. Judson was born on February 15, 1935 in Chicago, IL and grew up in River Forest, IL. He attended Grinnell College, Grinnell, IA where he met his first wife, Zana. Judson is survived by his wife, Wanda Strickland (nee Weix), his daughters, Paula Helberg (husband Ken) and Wendy Melson, and a son, Mark (wife, Julie), six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Judson is also survived by his stepson, Mark Symczak (wife Joy), stepdaughter, Tina Skryd (husband, John) and their children. Judson was preceded in death by his wife, Zana (nee Willison), his infant daughter, Deborah, his parents, Mildred and Floyd Strickland, and his sister, Ruth Joy (the late Robert) Outland. Judson was employed by Illinois Bell/AT&T for many years, retiring in 1994. An active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Mt. Prospect, IL and Rotary International, Judson enjoyed volunteering his time. He also loved to read and was a member of several book clubs. Judson enjoyed singing and his voice could be heard in choirs and on stage in musical productions. Judson's family would like to especially thank the selfless caregivers at Windsor Park who cared for him so lovingly. Private graveside services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, 10:00 AM at Mount Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL with Rev. Daniel Cochran officiating. Online streaming will be available. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial donations to Trinity United Methodist Church, 605 W Golf Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056, 847-439-0950, www.trinitymp.org or the Windsor Park Employee Appreciation Fund, 124 Windsor Park Drive, Carol Stream, IL 60188, 331-218-3637, https://www.covlivingwindsorpark.org/. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call 630-355-0213.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mount Emblem Cemetery
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
