FOX LAKE - Judy-Ann Swanson, 74, was born on February 15, 1946 to Elmer and Hazel Johnson. She was the beloved wife of Donald; and loving mother to Brian Swanson, Kathie Swanson, and the late Julie-Ann Charet. Visitation will be Monday, October 5, 2020 from 4- 8 PM at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL 60016. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10 AM at the funeral home and proceed to Irving Park Cemetery for the interment. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear facemasks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. For more information, go to OehlerFuneralHome.com
or call 847-824-5155.