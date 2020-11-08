Judy Irene Spain (nee Jakubowski), 66, passed away on Monday, October 26th in Elk Grove Village, IL. She is survived by her children, Kevin, Steven (Michelle), and Keeley; her pets, Rosie, Snowball III, and Buzi; and her siblings, Janice Potempa, Greg Jakubowski, and Kathy Barnett. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth (D. 2014); her parents, Kathryn and Ed; and numerous additional pets. Judy was born on Jan. 11, 1954 in Chicago, IL. Ever the over-achiever, she graduated Foreman High School at the age of 16, where she was also a multi-sport athlete. She studied education at Northeastern University while living in Logan Square, eventually putting down roots in Hoffman Estates in 1980. She worked at Jewel Osco for 37 years, where she employed her love for teaching as a checker/trainer to hundreds of future coworkers. She then spent 11 years as a checker at Bed, Bath, and Beyond and, through both jobs, accumulated a wealth of friends and fans who loved her for her wit, humor, and kindness. As the youngest of 4 siblings, she was the perennial "cool aunt" to her nieces and nephews, and she redefined above-and- beyond with her generosity and compassion, whether it was lending an ear or lending a hand. Judy was a lover of a good bargain, an unfortunate and unapologetic Packers fan, Johnny Depp enthusiast, chocolate aficionado, armchair meteorologist, and unofficial Jeopardy champion, but her truest passion was gardening. She had an encyclopedic knowledge of plant taxonomy and cultivation, and maintained a garden that attracted dozens of visitors every year. She also nurtured and even pet lucky members of the local bumblebee population, and never missed a chance to inform you of the harmlessness of orb weaving spiders. Judy was fluent in acts of service, and when the pandemic forced the closure of schools in the spring of 2020, she spent time tutoring and creating learning experiences for her neighbor's elementary school student so his parents could navigate their new normal. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June of 2020 and passed away 4 months later due to complications. During her final days in hospice care, she was surrounded by loved ones and visitors, and even got to witness the marriage of her son, Steven and now-wife, Michelle, whereafter Judy toasted a champagne flute filled with chocolate milk. In lieu of a wake and funeral, a Celebration of Life memorial will take place in early summer, 2021. Much as Judy loved plants, we're up to our necks in flowers, so please consider a donation to pancan.org
.