|
|
Judy Naber, age 80, passed away March 4, 2020 in St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin from multiple health conditions. Judy was born on August 1, 1939 to Ruth and Norman Drafall. She is preceded in death by her husband, Elwyn; and her only sister, Janet, just 3 years prior. Judy was a very loyal fan of the Cubs and the Blackhawks and rarely missed a game. She also realized the value of hard work and set an example to all that knew her. Judy has left many broken hearts behind. We all thank her for the honor of her friendship. Graveside service will be on Tuesday, March 10 at 10:00 am at Dundee Township East Cemetery. Service will be officiated by Pastor Jeff Mikyska of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2020