More Obituaries for JUDY MADDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDY SCHRADLE MADDEN

JUDY SCHRADLE MADDEN Obituary
Judy Schradle Madden, age 81, of Brookfield, WI, passed away on April 14, 2020. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 27 years, Peter N. Madden; children, Curtis (Leanne) Helgeson, Jason (Kris) Helgeson, James (MaryBeth) Madden, Peter Madden, and Kate (Charlie) Jones; grandchildren, Melanie Lee (Chris), Jacob Helgeson, John Helgeson, Cole Helgeson, Annika Helgeson, Olivia Madden, Joseph Madden, Caroline Jones, Ryan Jones, and Tyler Jones; and great-grandson, Curtis Joseph Lee. She is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Schradle. Judy graduated from Owatonna High School and later the University of Minnesota, where she was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Above all, she will be remembered as an active and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed tennis, golf and long walks. Services for Judy will be determined when we are once again allowed to gather. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, are appreciated to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020
