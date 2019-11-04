|
MUNDELEIN - Judy Sinn, born in Peoria, Illinois and currently residing in Mundelein, Illinois, passed away on November 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 24, 1940 and was the only child of Edwin and Ruth Brownell Naylor. Judy is preceded in death by her mother and father. She attended Peoria schools until she entered Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois where she majored in art education. She was president of Kappa Delta sorority and a member of Delta Phi Delta, an honorary art fraternity. After graduation she taught art for a number of years in the Palatine, Illinois school system. In 1964 she married Donald Robert Sinn of Arlington Heights, Illinois. They were blessed with three wonderful children: Todd Robert of Cary, IL, Stacey Sinn Britton (Bill) of Lake Villa, IL and Stephanie Sinn Haley (Gary) of Spring Grove, IL. Five wonderful grandchildren have further enriched their lives: Alexis, Justin and Garasin Haley and Caitlyn and Amanda Britton. Judy and Don spilt their time in Illinois and Sun City West Arizona. Judy enjoyed many travels both domestically and internationally with Don. She loved spending time with her family. She was a member of PEO, a woman's organization in Arizona and spent many a days with her "water cooler" sisters at Mainstreet Art Centre and many friends. Her artistic talents will be remembered by all. A Celebration of Life and remembrance of Judy will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm at Glueckert Funeral Home 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 bocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to either the P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718 or to . Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 4, 2019