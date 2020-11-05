CARPENTERSVILLE - Judy Wille, age 75. Cherished wife of Gerry. Devoted mother of Cindy (Bill) Wiggins and Dan (Ika) Wille. Proud grandmother of Allison, Kaitlyn, Reese, Mason, Maja, and Max. Dear sister of Audrey Kelly, Arnold Harvey, Jim Harvey, and the late Janice Goggin. Services will be private. A life celebration will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes Association
at diabetes.org
or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
are greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.