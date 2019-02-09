Jules E. Traut, 79, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. He was born Dec. 6, 1939 in Chicago and had been a Libertyville resident for the past 50 years. He was a 1957 graduate of Niles East HS and a 1961 graduate of the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY. He recruited for the academy for 54 years. Jules was a member of the United Methodist Church and its Men's Club in Libertyville, was a former Eagle Scout and an engineer in the heating industry for many years. He was also a member of the Libertyville Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite. Jules was a Captain in the Coast Guard and was the Chief Engineer on the Icebreaking Ferry that he helped bring to Chicago from Nova Scotia, which is now the Columbia Yacht Club. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Becky Traut; 4 children, Cam Traut, Lisa Traut, Nancy (Scott) Reed and Dave (Kristin) Traut; 5 grandchildren, Andrew, Caleb and Abby Reed; Simon and Max Traut. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Tuesday at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Services will be on Wed. Feb. 13, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, 429 Brainerd Ave. Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to the . or the United States Merchant Marine Academy. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary