Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
JULIA TUDOR
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JULIA TUDOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JULIA B. TUDOR


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JULIA B. TUDOR Obituary
WAUCONDA - Visitation for Julia B. Tudor, 66, of Cuba, New Mexico, formerly of Wauconda, is from 1-3 PM Saturday February 1, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Funeral service will begin at 3 PM. She was born October 31, 1953 in Elgin, IL and died January 24, 2020 at home. Julia is survived by her father Lee (Muriel) Tudor, her brother Lee (Rosa) Tudor Jr., her nieces and nephew Erica (Mike) Mirski, Gavin (Alex) Tudor, Alyssa (Matthew) Kraft, great-nieces Audrianna Maria, Laila Rose, Lilliana. She was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Tudor. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JULIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -