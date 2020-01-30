|
WAUCONDA - Visitation for Julia B. Tudor, 66, of Cuba, New Mexico, formerly of Wauconda, is from 1-3 PM Saturday February 1, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Funeral service will begin at 3 PM. She was born October 31, 1953 in Elgin, IL and died January 24, 2020 at home. Julia is survived by her father Lee (Muriel) Tudor, her brother Lee (Rosa) Tudor Jr., her nieces and nephew Erica (Mike) Mirski, Gavin (Alex) Tudor, Alyssa (Matthew) Kraft, great-nieces Audrianna Maria, Laila Rose, Lilliana. She was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Tudor. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 30, 2020