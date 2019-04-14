Daily Herald Obituaries
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Julian Eymard Church
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Julia Catherine Lynn, 78, of Elk Grove Village for 33 years. Born in Chicago she passed away peacefully at her home on April 12, 2019. She was a longtime volunteer at the Kenneth Young Center and a member of the Sheila Ray Senior Center. Julia was the beloved daughter of the late Crawford and the late Julia nee. O'Connor; dear sister of Margaret A. (the late Ted) Kruczek, the late Mary (the late Chick) Kubica and the late Patrick (Diane) Lynn and dear aunt of many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, April 15 from 3-8pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Tuesday 10:30am followed by an 11am Mass at St. Julian Eymard Church. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery - Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kenneth Young Center. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
