Julia E. Beyer, 100, of Adams, WI, died November 6, 2019. Julia was born April 15, 1919, to John and Julia Bloom in rural Batavia, Illinois. She married Paul P. Beyer on January 13, 1939. Julia lived on the family farm on Main Street Road in Elburn for a number of years, followed by homes in Batavia, North Aurora, Fountain Hills, Colorado and finally Adams, Wisconsin. With the care of her daughter, Julie Ann, she was able to live at home up until the age of 100. Julia was a diehard Cubs fan and she doted on her pet dogs, notably more than one toy poodle named "Rusty." She is survived by three children, Paul (Sandy), Julie Ann and Patrick (Laurie); eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; and son, John. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Gall Catholic Church in Elburn on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00am followed by burial at St. Gall Cemetery in Elburn, IL. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2019