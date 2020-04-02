|
|
HUNTLEY - Julia J. Warner, 79, died peacefully, March 31, 2020 with her family by her side. Private family services will be held and entombment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, Masses could be made in her name. Everyone is encouraged to leave a message or a story for the family at www.defiorefuneral.com. Julia was born April 6, 1940 the daughter of John and Mary Drabant. On June 24, 1967 she married Kenneth J. Warner. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. She was an amazing baker and enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth, her children, Mary (Jeff) Tures, Joanne (Tim) Hintze, and Michael Warner, her grandchildren, James, Stephanie and Christine and her stepgrandchildren, Kerstin and Amy, and also by her sister, Patricia (Ed) Kawa. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her siblings, John, Lillian and Dorothy. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2020