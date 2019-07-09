Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Holy Apostles
5211 W. Bull Valley Rd.
McHenry, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Holy Apostles
5211 W. Bull Valley Rd.
McHenry, IL
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of Holy Apostles
5211 W. Bull Valley Rd.
McHenry, IL
View Map
LAKE BARRINGTON - Julia May Roels, age 83, passed away peacefully in her home with family at her side on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Julia was preceded in death by her parents, James and Julia (King) Mitchell, and her beloved husband, Robert J. Roels. Julia was born on February 9, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa. She later moved to Chicago with her parents where she met her future husband, Robert Roels, at a church dance. They were married on December 1, 1956 at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Chicago. They raised six children together, made their first home in Chicago and in 1971 moved to Arlington Heights. Twenty years later, they built a house on a lake and moved to McHenry. Together they enjoyed spending time with family, boating and sailing. Julia cherished her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her hobbies included gardening, quilting, painting and drawing. She retired from Northrop Grumman as a documentation writer. She leaves behind her brother, Lawrence Mitchell, and her six beloved children: Robert J. (Kathy) Roels Jr., Mary (Scott) Werling, Barbara (Ralph) Tobias, Edward (Connie) Roels, Peter Roels and Michael (Susan) Roels. She is also survived by fifteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Julia was truly loved and will be dearly missed by all. Visitation will be held in the Room of Remembrance at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Rd., McHenry, IL, from 9:00 to 11:00 am on Saturday, July 13th, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in the church. Online condolences through the funeral home can be left for her family at www.colonialmchenry.com. Interment on Monday, July 15th at The Church of Holy Apostles Cemetery will be private. A memorial service to celebrate her life with her friends will be held in the Community Room at Lake Barrington Woods, 22320 Classic Ct., Lake Barrington, IL, at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 15th. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to Connect to Community (http://www.connecttocommunityinc.org) are encouraged.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 9, 2019
