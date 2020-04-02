|
DES PLAINES - Julian J. Abbio, born in Mondovi, Italy, passed on Monday, March 30th, 2020. He was employed at Precision Instruments for 44 years as a tool and die maker. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margherita Abbio; daughter, Daniela (Celal); son, John Michael (Pamela); daughter, Elisabet "Liz;" his 6 grandchildren, Sergio, Claudio, Luisa, Trent, Matteo, Marisa; and great-grandson, Brody. Elisabet held him after he passed on peacefully at age 81. He will be buried at All Saints Cemetery on Thursday, April 2nd. Julian was beloved by his family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2020