JULIANNE MITCHELL
1941 - 2020
Julianne Mitchell, 78, of Elgin, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin. She was born on November 9, 1941 in Belvidere, the daughter of Clair Thomas & Agnes Katherine McKeown Carney. Julianne was a long time member of the St. Joseph Parish in Elgin. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Julianne was a nature enthusiast; she enjoyed gardening, birds and world travel. Julianne gave of herself to others, helping take communion to shut-ins and giving rides to those who could no longer drive. She helped purify the church linens and helped count the offerings after Sunday mass. Julianne accepted many children into her heart, volunteering many hours at Country Trails School reading to the kids. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. She is survived by her children: Mary Suzanne (Michael)Jarvi-Schmitt, Therese Marie (Vincent VerKuilen) Jarvi, Thomas Daniel (Elda) Jarvi, Elizabeth Anne Salter, Margaret Rose (Peter) Welsh, Ryan Michael (Teresa) Mitchell, and Robert Matthew Mitchell; 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Joel E. Jarvi, her second husband Ralph M. Mitchell in 2004; brothers: Edward and Thomas Carney; a sister Mary Goblirsch. A Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Marengo. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-8 PM in the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Service Chapel, 51 Center St., Elgin. Memorials may be given in her name to St. Joseph Catholic Church. 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service, Inc.
AUG
4
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

1 entry
July 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service, Inc.
