SOUTH ELGIN - Julie A. Bonner, 61, of South Elgin, passed away Thursday, September 26. She was born April 24, 1958 the daughter of William and Phyllis Lovejoy. For the past thirteen years Julie was a resident at South Elgin Rehabilitation Center. While there she made many dear and beloved friends. She enjoyed bible study, prayer meetings, and church services. Survivors include her father William W. Lovejoy of South Elgin, a sister Cynthia Muench of Elgin, two brothers William M. Lovejoy of Elgin, and Steven J. Lovejoy of South Elgin, along with her nephew Jared A. Muench of Elgin. Julie was preceded in death by her mother, a brother Greg Lovejoy, and grandparents. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday October 1, 2019 with Pastor Dave Boyer Officiating at Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St., Elgin. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. Visitation will be Monday September 30, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and on Tuesday from 10:30 A.M. until the time of services at the funeral home. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 28, 2019