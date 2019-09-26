|
GURNEE - Julie A. Ridge, 34, a resident of Gurnee, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Advocate Condell in Libertyville, IL. She was born December 26, 1984 in Chicago to Randy and Patty Ridge. Julie was a member of Independence Park in Chicago and Warren Special Rec. She participated in the Special Olympics enjoying the ice skating, broad jump, and other track and field events. Julie is survived by her mother Patty Ridge, her father and stepmother Randy (Sherry) Ridge, her siblings Greg (Ashley) Ridge, Scott Ridge, Alex Mikrut, and John (Molly) Mikrut, her beloved friends Kim Fratus and Kevin Thomas, and she was a cousin and niece to many. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00pm until 9:00pm with a family remembrance starting at 8:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00am at the funeral chapel. Interment will follow at Avon Centre Cemetery in Grayslake, IL. Donations may be made to Smith Magenis Research Foundation at www.smsresearchfoundation.org. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 26, 2019