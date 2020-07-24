Julie A. Smith, of Arlington Heights was born July 3, 1942 in Detroit, MI to William and Eleanor Houseknecht and passed away July 20, 2020. Julie was the beloved wife of Stephen Smith; loving mother of Amy (Michael) Cacini; cherished grandmother of Michael, Jonah, Juliellyn, William, Christian, and Myra; great-grandmother of Isabella; dear sister of William Houseknecht and fond aunt of William, Andrew, Lindsay, Nicole and Anthony. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Funeral service and interment will be private, but it will be livestreamed on Wednesday, July 29 at 11:00 AM at www.firstpresah.com.
In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 guests at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Funeral info, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.