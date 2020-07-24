1/1
Julie A. Smith
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie A. Smith, of Arlington Heights was born July 3, 1942 in Detroit, MI to William and Eleanor Houseknecht and passed away July 20, 2020. Julie was the beloved wife of Stephen Smith; loving mother of Amy (Michael) Cacini; cherished grandmother of Michael, Jonah, Juliellyn, William, Christian, and Myra; great-grandmother of Isabella; dear sister of William Houseknecht and fond aunt of William, Andrew, Lindsay, Nicole and Anthony. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Funeral service and interment will be private, but it will be livestreamed on Wednesday, July 29 at 11:00 AM at www.firstpresah.com. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 guests at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Funeral info, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
livestreamed
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
8472535423
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved