Julie E. Nowack, age 67, a resident of Winfield, IL since 1988, died March 22, 2019. Born in 1951 in Philadelphia, PA, she grew up in Watertown, WI and Arlington Heights, IL, where her strong ties to family and her Christian faith found roots. Graduating from Wheaton College in 1973, she taught at Hall School in Glendale Heights. In 1987 she completed her MSW at Jane Addams College of Social Work, University of Illinois, and served as a school Social Worker in St Charles until retiring in 2010. From college days through retirement, she combined education, work and life in a unique way, making lifelong friends that to her were priceless. Julie always had "extracurricular" passions too. From summer camp counseling to a Friday night Bible Study, she found further friendships that lasted a lifetime. Over the past 15 years, she enjoyed Christian fellowship at Immanuel Presbyterian Church of Warrenville, including countless friendships while growing in her faith in Jesus Christ through worship, study and service for His glory. She truly gave of her time and talents with a joyful heart. In retirement, Julie continued to serve, volunteering with Hands of Hope, helping start a local tutoring program, and actively participating in Winfield Library Friends and many other impactful organizations. Nature lover and gardener extraordinaire, Julie's yard was a sanctuary, with play space for her brother's children, whom she loved dearly. She treasured time spent at Morten Arboretum, Cantigny Gardens, and the County forest preserves, feeling blessed to have the beauty of God's creation so close to home. Winfield Area Gardeners was another source of joy and lasting friendships. Julie is survived by siblings Elisabeth, Mary Robin, and Steve (Faith) Nowack, nephews Chris and Sam (Nikki) Nowack, niece Grace (Nick) Rohlfs, and their children Abel, Eloise & Alan Nowack and Larken Rohlfs. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, from 4:30 until 7:30 PM at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St. Wheaton, IL 60187. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 12:00 noon at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 29W260 Batavia Rd, Warrenville, IL 60555. Memorial gifts may be directed to Immanuel Presbyterian Church or Compassion International. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary