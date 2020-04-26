|
|
MUNDELEIN - Funeral Services for Julie J. Waryck, 28, will be private at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave. (2 blocks West of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Julie was born July 29, 1991 in Libertyville, IL. and died April 10, 2020 at home. Julie's passion was cooking. She enjoyed hair and makeup and loved animals. She is survived by her loving parents Jack Waryck and Karen Backe, grandmother Vel Groszek and grandfather Gene Groszek, grandmother Sue Waryck, her brother Alex (Aimee) Koeneke and her sister Sara (Gideon) Silence, canine companions Seymour, Tuxie and bella and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins and her boyfriend Charlie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Julie's Family. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020