JULIE LOUISE DALY
ELGIN - Julie Louise Daly, 81, of Elgin, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin. She was born on November 4, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI the daughter of Goldwyn & Viola Heidtke Draper. Julie was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Elgin. Julie was a award winning quilt maker. While living in Salt Lake City she volunteered for St. Martha's Project, a Catholic Charities organization in Salt Lake City, making quilts and receiving blankets for newborns. She moved around the country with her husband before settling in Elgin for retirement. She is survived by her second husband, Raymond A. Daly; children, Maggie McCollins; Catherine Cuvala; Phillip (Christina) Daly, Christopher (Nancy) Daly, and Patty Lohr; 9 grandchildren; a sister, Jayne Schaefer. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Thomas Lohr; and a daughter, Teri Lohr. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
