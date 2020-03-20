|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Julie M. Mangione passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 16, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Julie was born 1/10/58 in Utica, NY to Margaret and William Burns. She will be forever remembered by her husband Mark, their children Molly and Mike, and by her brothers and sisters...Bill Burns (Claire), John Burns (Lindsay Allen), Tricia (Mick) Tinsley, Peggy (Brian) Kernich. Julie will be greatly missed by her two grandchildren and her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Graduate of St. Bonaventure, Julie had a long career as a meeting and event planner. A Mass celebrating her life will be held at St. Mary's Clinton, NY at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2020