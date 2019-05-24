Daily Herald Obituaries
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
847-356-2146
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
JUNE A. MARSHALL

JUNE A. MARSHALL Obituary
June A. Marshall passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Loving wife of Austin Marshall. Beloved mother of Bruce Marshall, Ronda (Robert) Kujawinski, Wanda (Marc) Berzin, and Brenda (Charles) Kempf. Cherished grandmother of Candy, Tina, Lisa, Jerica, Nicole, Jeremiah, Tamara, Monica, Charles, and Courtney. Treasured great-grandmother of 18. Caring sister of Donnie Lou (Sylvester) Gladfelter. Visitation to be held on Sat., May 25, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Ringa Funeral Home, 122 S Milwaukee Ave, Lake Villa, IL. Service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2019
