BARRINGTON - June Ann Clark, 76, was born on January 19, 1943 and passed away suddenly on March 19, 2019. She was the loving mother of Michael (Stella) Clark and Jeffrey Clark; and the cherished grandmother of Austin, Elysa, Bethany, Ashley, Jack, Jane and Matthew. June worked in the Barrington school district as a crossing guard and paraprofessional at Barrington High School and later as an insurance claims reviewer and for a hand surgery office before retiring. June was actively involved at Saint Anne Catholic Community in Barrington as a Eucharistic minister and was loved there by many. She always reached out to others with a hand of peace and was known to lovingly welcome (adopt) new families. June raised her two sons with strong values of honesty, faith, kindness and compassion for others. Her sons and grandchildren were the center of her life. She loved her family dearly and cherished every moment of time with them. She was especially fond of making the traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner for St. Patrick's Day, which the whole family had the great pleasure of enjoying just days before her passing. June was very active at the Horizon Senior Living Community and enjoyed leading and participating in their activities. June was very accomplished in bingo, cards and Wii bowling. She also found great joy in helping care for her youngest grandson, Matthew, after school who she often took for visits to her neighbors. Visitation for June will be held on Monday, March 25 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington. On Tuesday, March 26, visitation will continue at 9:00am until the time of her Mass at 10:00am at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 N. Ela St., Barrington. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. Donations may be made to one of June's favorite charities, . Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.