|
|
WHEATON - June B. Adams, age 94, a resident of Wheaton, IL, passed away November 3, 2019, at home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born June 18, 1925 to Edward and Elsie Buelow. June was born and raised in Elmhurst and graduated from York High School. Shortly thereafter she married Ted, her beloved husband of 60 years. Eventually they settled in Wheaton to raise their children. June lived her faith through volunteering. A charter member of St. Matthew United Church of Christ, her activities in the church over the years included participating as a choir member, leading the youth choir, serving on many committees and working/ coordinating the Meals on Wheels program for over 30 years. After many years of world travels with Ted she enjoyed spending time at her lake home in Wisconsin with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her joy of life and abiding sense of humor was evident until the end. She lived a long, blessed life and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children Cynthia (the late Edward) Conforti. Christine (James) Krier, Susan (Mark) Erickson, John (Jeannine) Adams; her grandchildren Teresa Dempsey, Jason Conforti, Gina Griffiths, John Conforti, Tiffany Habel, Stephanie Stanley, Stacia Lord, Chad Erickson, Jane Erickson, Blake Erickson, Brooke Luedemann, Bryan Adams; 25 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Theodore "Ted," her two brothers, four sisters and her parents. A visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, Illinois 60187. A Celebration of June's life will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew United Church of Christ, 1420 S. Gables Wheaton, IL 60187. Memorial gifts may be directed to St. Matthew United Church of Christ Memorial Fund. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2019