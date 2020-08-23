1/1
JUNE BENSON
1928 - 2020
June grew up in Chicago and graduated from Steinmetz High School. She married Ray Benson in 1947 and moved to Itasca where they raised their eight children. She was beautiful, strong, wise, gracious, kind and loving. Her faith was boundless and she displayed that faith and love to all who knew her. She and Ray enjoyed travel and sharing their experiences with family and friends. She is survived by seven children, Viveca Miller of Wheaton, Deborah (Larry) Lawrence of Roscoe, Roger (Kathy) Benson of Wheaton, Roy (Susan) Benson of San Rafael, California, Eric (Stephanie) Benson of Wheaton, Jon (Michelle) Benson of Wheaton, and Kirk (Tara) Benson of Wheaton, 26 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and sisters Ann Marie Johnson and Linda Kajsa Reiselt. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, her parents and daughter, Linda Susan Benson. Interment is private. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nationalmssociety.org. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Memories & Condolences
12 entries
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
August 22, 2020
Our thoughts are with you in your time of sorrow. Sending condolences from our family to yours. God Bless.
Deborah Klujsza
August 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through this time of loss. Prayers to the Benson family.
Kimberly Ramsey
Friend
August 21, 2020
We will miss you
Forrest Ramsey
Friend
August 21, 2020
May God bless you in this time of sorrow!
Gunborg Olson
August 20, 2020
Heartfelt condolences. May the comfort of the beautiful memories keep you all strong. Love and prayers
Annie
August 20, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 20, 2020
We are very saddened to hear of your loss. Tom and I send our deepest condolences to the entire Benson family.
Dawn Beneventi
August 19, 2020
June, you had a wonderful life full of love, happiness along with a beautiful family. You never had an unpleasant thing to say about anyone. So happy to be with you and our fun group of friends at our Monday morning "coffee". Rest in Peace.
Martha Shearer
Neighbor
August 19, 2020
Our condolences to the Benson families.God blessed us all with June Benson.
Richard F Vincent
Family
August 19, 2020
Michelle Benson
Family
August 19, 2020
Forever in our hearts
Michelle Benson
Family
