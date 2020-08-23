June grew up in Chicago and graduated from Steinmetz High School. She married Ray Benson in 1947 and moved to Itasca where they raised their eight children. She was beautiful, strong, wise, gracious, kind and loving. Her faith was boundless and she displayed that faith and love to all who knew her. She and Ray enjoyed travel and sharing their experiences with family and friends. She is survived by seven children, Viveca Miller of Wheaton, Deborah (Larry) Lawrence of Roscoe, Roger (Kathy) Benson of Wheaton, Roy (Susan) Benson of San Rafael, California, Eric (Stephanie) Benson of Wheaton, Jon (Michelle) Benson of Wheaton, and Kirk (Tara) Benson of Wheaton, 26 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and sisters Ann Marie Johnson and Linda Kajsa Reiselt. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, her parents and daughter, Linda Susan Benson. Interment is private. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nationalmssociety.org
