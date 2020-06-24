SCHAUMBURG - June Dorothy Bauer, nee Illingworth, 90. Beloved wife of the late Walter Henry Bauer. Devoted mother of David (Donna) Bauer, Cheryl (Jack) Marino, Beverly Bauer and Steve (Michelle) Bauer. Loving grandmother of Susan (Ross), Jennifer, Anthony and Dale. Caring great-grandmother of Luke. Cherished daughter of the late William and Elsie Illingworth. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of services at 11:00 AM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated Moody Bible Institute, Stewardship Office, 820 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL 60610. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.