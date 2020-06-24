JUNE DOROTHY BAUER
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JUNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHAUMBURG - June Dorothy Bauer, nee Illingworth, 90. Beloved wife of the late Walter Henry Bauer. Devoted mother of David (Donna) Bauer, Cheryl (Jack) Marino, Beverly Bauer and Steve (Michelle) Bauer. Loving grandmother of Susan (Ross), Jennifer, Anthony and Dale. Caring great-grandmother of Luke. Cherished daughter of the late William and Elsie Illingworth. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of services at 11:00 AM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated Moody Bible Institute, Stewardship Office, 820 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL 60610. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Service
11:00 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved