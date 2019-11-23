Daily Herald Obituaries
|
JUNE E. WETTON

JUNE E. WETTON Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - June E. Wetton, age 88, formerly of Rolling Meadows. Devoted wife of the late John Wetton and the late Robert Murphy. Loving mother of Robert (Darlene) Murphy, Eileen (Mark) DeMarsh, Jack Murphy, Mary (Frank) Constant, Patrick (Nancy) Murphy, Janet (Jim) BeLow, Jim (Denise) Murphy and 2 stepdaughters Kerry (Phil) Mendenhall and Nancy (Steve) Peiffer. Dear grandmother of 26 and great-grandmother of 18. Dear sister of the late Betty Rybski. Dear aunt of 7 nieces. June was born in southern Illinois and raised in Chicago. She raised her family in Rolling Meadows, where she was very active in the Women's Club at St. Colette. June cherished her family and the many dear friendships with which she was blessed throughout her exceptional life. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, bible study and loved animals. Visitation Monday from 10 AM until the time of the service at 10:30 AM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607-2906. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
