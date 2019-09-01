Daily Herald Obituaries
JUNE ELIZABETH WOLF


1938 - 2019
JUNE ELIZABETH WOLF Obituary
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - June Elizabeth Wolf (nee Mundson) died August 29, 2019 at her home in Prospect Heights from lung disease. She is survived by her children, Karen (Jonathan) Kaspar, Valerie (Susan) Sinitean-Wolf and Jennifer (Colin) Noronha; grandchildren, Justin, Briana, Ian, Jonathan Jr., Faith and Joshua, and foreign-exchange daughter, Gisele Bellido. June is preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Wolf and by her parents. Visitation Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, 3-7 p.m. at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL, as well as at St. Alphonsus Church, Friday, Sept. 6, 411 N. Wheeling Road, one hour before the 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. More info is on www.GlueckertFH.com or call 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
