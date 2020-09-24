ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - June Glaser was born on June 15, 1932 in Chicago, IL to Albert and Hilda "Rose" Cordingley. She died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. June worked as an administrative assistant for Parker Hannifin and Weldon Engineering for 33 years. June enjoyed traveling extensively with her husband, a challenging game of bridge, a good mystery book and spending time with her family. June is survived by her children, Barbara Lynn (late William) Caputo, Janet (Michael) Fisher, Patricia (late Douglas) Cutinello and Ronald A. (Cynthia) Glaser, Jr.; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Saqib) Akhter, Jacqueline Fisher, William (Leanne) Caputo, Brian (Goeun) Caputo, Danielle Fisher, Benjamin Cutinello, Matthew Cutinello, Kathryn (Jake Wilson) Cutinello, Nicholas Caputo, Jacob Glaser and Alyssa Glaser; as well as her great-grandchildren, Shaun, Zachary and Noah Akhter; she was also survived by her brother, Lowell Cordingley. She was preceded in death by her spouse of 63 years, Ronald Alan Glaser; as well as her parents. Funeral Mass Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12 noon at St. James Catholic Church (capacity limits, PPE requirements and social distancing in effect), 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
