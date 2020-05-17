Daily Herald Obituaries
JUNE M. ENZENBACHER

JUNE M. ENZENBACHER Obituary
PALATINE - A Memorial Mass for Ms. June M. Enzenbacher, 96, will be held at a later date. June honorably served her country during World War II as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps from Nov. 1943 to Feb. 1946. June was an active member of the Des Plaines American Legion Post #36 her entire life, serving as past presidents of both the American Legion and Women's Auxiliary. June worked for Time and Life, JCPenney and Sears. June enjoyed bowling, cards, crossword puzzles, traveling the United States, and family get-togethers. She was a fan of all Chicago sports especially Cubs baseball. June is survived by her brothers, Ralph (Valerie) Enzenbacher and Joseph (Susan) Enzenbacher; sister-in-law, Agnes Enzenbacher; and many loving extended family through four generations. She is preceded in death by her siblings, George Enzenbacher, Margaret (Robert) Pelinski, Ruth (William) Pelinski and Esther (Jerry) Foropoulos; and dearest friend, Evelyn Bart. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 80 W. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL 60067 or visit www.littlesistersofthepoorpalatine.org/donations. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020
