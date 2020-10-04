1/
JUNE M. GILFILLAN
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - June M. Gilfillan was born on December 25, 1927 in Sedalia, Missouri to William and Minnie (nee Klein) Collins. She died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Church Creek Healthcare Center in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Mrs. Gilfillan was a Real Estate Broker for Arlington Heights Baird & Warner for over 30 years before retiring. June is survived by her children, James, Michael (Susan), Joyce, Thomas (Kimberly), and Jill Gilfillan: and her grandchildren, Lindsay and Christopher Shaw, Patrick and Betsy Gilfillan, Kelly Bryant, Matt Hogberg, and Jamie McDevitt Galles. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert J. Gilfillan, and James O'Malley; her parents; and her sister, Jean Robinson. Funeral service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved