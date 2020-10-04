ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - June M. Gilfillan was born on December 25, 1927 in Sedalia, Missouri to William and Minnie (nee Klein) Collins. She died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Church Creek Healthcare Center in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Mrs. Gilfillan was a Real Estate Broker for Arlington Heights Baird & Warner for over 30 years before retiring. June is survived by her children, James, Michael (Susan), Joyce, Thomas (Kimberly), and Jill Gilfillan: and her grandchildren, Lindsay and Christopher Shaw, Patrick and Betsy Gilfillan, Kelly Bryant, Matt Hogberg, and Jamie McDevitt Galles. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert J. Gilfillan, and James O'Malley; her parents; and her sister, Jean Robinson. Funeral service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.