JUNE M. HITTERMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JUNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUNTLEY - June M. Hitterman, 84, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin, IL. Born June 29, 1935, in Chicago, the daughter of Harry and Florence (Smith) Snedeker. June was always there for her four children, daughter, Cheryl Seever of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.; and sons, Carl Hitterman, Jr., Jerry (Carolyn) Hitterman of Kirkland, IL, and Tom Hitterman of Austin, Texas. She was the loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; son, Carl Hitterman, Jr., grandson Eric Hitterman, and nine brother and sisters. June worked 20 years as a draftsperson in the field of civil engineering and worked 14 years until her retirement for Lake County, Illinois as a GIS technician. She loved knitting, reading, puzzles, camping, and fishing. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held later, with details to be determined at that time. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her name to Alzheimer's Association Greater Illinois Chapter, 1111 S. Alpine Road, Suite 307, Rockford, IL 61108, or Senior Service Coalition of Lake County, lakecountyseniorcoalition@gmail.com or 630-330-7716. For information, to share a memory or leave a condolence with Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels, www.olsonfh.com or 815-522-3563.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved