HUNTLEY - June M. Hitterman, 84, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin, IL. Born June 29, 1935, in Chicago, the daughter of Harry and Florence (Smith) Snedeker. June was always there for her four children, daughter, Cheryl Seever of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.; and sons, Carl Hitterman, Jr., Jerry (Carolyn) Hitterman of Kirkland, IL, and Tom Hitterman of Austin, Texas. She was the loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; son, Carl Hitterman, Jr., grandson Eric Hitterman, and nine brother and sisters. June worked 20 years as a draftsperson in the field of civil engineering and worked 14 years until her retirement for Lake County, Illinois as a GIS technician. She loved knitting, reading, puzzles, camping, and fishing. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held later, with details to be determined at that time. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her name to Alzheimer's Association Greater Illinois Chapter, 1111 S. Alpine Road, Suite 307, Rockford, IL 61108, or Senior Service Coalition of Lake County, lakecountyseniorcoalition@gmail.com or 630-330-7716. For information, to share a memory or leave a condolence with Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels, www.olsonfh.com or 815-522-3563.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.