June M. Johnson, of Macedonia, Ohio (previously Glen Ellyn, IL) passed away on January 29, 2019, at the age of 84. She was born May 23, 1934, to Edwin E. and Alice M. (nee Johnson) Weiss in Joliet, Illinois. On October 12, 1957, June married Walter D. Johnson, who preceded her in death in 1996. June was a graduate of Joliet Township High School and the former Katharine Gibbs College. She worked as an executive secretary before having children. She lived in Chicago, Elmhurst, IL, and Eau Claire, WI, before settling down in Glen Ellyn, where she spent the majority of her life. As the wife of a Boy Scouts of America executive, she enjoyed entertaining and socializing. June was always up for a new adventure and loved traveling with family and friends. She was a longtime member of The Morton Arboretum and often walked the trails there. June treasured holidays and birthdays. She found great joy in generously giving to others, especially her grandchildren. June is survived by her son, Eric (Melanie) Johnson of Hudson, OH; daughter, Kara (Mark) Huckaby of Parker, CO; grandchildren, Adele and Hayden Huckaby, Elise and Camille Johnson; and brother, E. Paul (Clara) Weiss of Green Bay, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sister, Kay Sager. Family and friends will gather at 10:30 AM on February 17, 2019, with a memorial service to celebrate June's life beginning at 11:00 AM at The Morton Arboretum, Thornhill Education Center (Arbor Room), 4100 IL-53, Lisle, IL 60532. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 8, 2019