CAROL STREAM - June M. Johnson, age 91, a resident of Carol Stream, Illinois, died November 7, 2019, at Belmont Village. She was born November 15, 1927 in Chicago to Carl and Madeline Pearson. June lived with her parents and two younger brothers in Chicago until 1942 when the family moved to Downers Grove. She graduated from Downers Grove High School and later followed her dream to attend Moody Bible Institute graduating in 1955 with a degree in Christian Education. She worked at the Continental Bank in Chicago before meeting her beloved husband Floyd Johnson. They were married on June 25, 1966 and much to the surprise of everyone, moved to a farm in Exeland, WI. In 1968, they adopted their daughter Lori Ann. They eventually sold the farm and moved to Winfield. Her faith in Christ was the most important thing in her life. She dedicated over 50 years to teaching Sunday school. She cared deeply for family and friends and was always ready to host them for a meal or sit down for a long chat. She absolutely cherished being grandma to her two grandsons. She was dearly loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Tony) Atkins of Wheaton; grandsons, Connor Atkins and Carson Atkins; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Floyd; brothers, Charlie (the late Joanne) Pearson and Fred Pearson; and her parents. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at High Point Church, 1310 N. Main St., Wheaton, Illinois 60187. Interment will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Memorial gifts may be directed to Moody Bible Institute, 820 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL 60610. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019