WHEELING - June M. Popke, age 88, of Naples FL, formerly of Wheeling, IL. Devoted wife of the late Tom for 46 years. Loving mother of Cindy (Mike) Durr, Joy (Paul) Rudolph, Karen (Steve Henderson) Popke, and the late Sandy. Cherished grandmother "Gram" of Amy, Katy, and Matt. Dear sister of Don (late Lottie) Arnold and Diane (Jim) Pawela. She leaves behind her beloved dog, Corky. Memorial visitation Friday, July 3, 2020 2pm at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 181 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, IL, followed by a 3pm memorial Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association
at heart.org
or the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org
appreciated. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro, there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847-537-6600.