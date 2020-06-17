BARRINGTON - June Marie Schramka (nee Kirchhardt), age 89. Beloved wife of the late George Schramka. Loving mother of Starr (Jack) Shum, Denise Chmiel, Edmund (Sally) Chmiel, John (Linda) Chmiel, Ray (Kelly) Chmiel the late infant son, Edmund. Dear grandmother of Chelsea, Sierra, Brittany, Brandon, Alexandra (Daniel) Galuszka, Andrew (Kristen) Chmiel, Benjamin (Judith) Chmiel, Cassandra (Jacob) Pera, Logan, Braydan, Rebecca and Nolan Chmiel. Cherished great grandmother of Aiden, Ava, Cora, Jackson and JoJo. Dear daughter of the late Reinoehl and Mary Kirchhardt. Dear sister of Edna (Roger) Russell and the late Lillian M. Wessel. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at 11:30 AM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to Northern Illinois Special Recreation Association, www.nisra.org, 285 Memorial Drive, Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.