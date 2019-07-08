June McDonough Bessette passed away on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019. June was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, the fourth child of Mabel Purnhagen McDonough and Matthew McDonough. She was born on June 11th, 1927. Wayne Bessette, from Oak Park, Illinois, met June in Cincinnati, both having joined a local theatre group, the Bellarmine Players. They were married on June 11th, 1955. They continued to tread the boards in local theatre in the six different towns they called home. They were avid Bridge players, joining several card-playing-groups as well as playing an on-going game of 500 Rummy. Over the years June prevailed as the point-leader with winnings that never exceed $5.00. In their 64 years of marriage June and Wayne raised four children - Suzanne Bessette-Smith (David Smith), Elizabeth Bessette Kaiser (Kurt Kaiser), Michelle Bessette-Brooks (Stan Brooks) and Martin Bessette (Shay Riddle). They dearly love their seven grandchildren - Ari Smith, Zoe Smith (Logan Konkel), Quentin Brooks, Cecilia Brooks, Guy Giusto, James Giusto (Joe O'Connell) and Michael Giusto (Christina Giusto). Numerous birthdays and graduations were celebrated as well as three weddings and two great-grandchildren, Michael Junior and Rosie (Michael and Christina Giusto parents). June's first job was as a stock girl. She went on to work at WCKY Radio and Bell Telephone before becoming a full time Mom. June returned to work when the kids were older and retired from Northrop Grumman after 17 years. June was always an active member of her parish. For 50 years she served the parish of St. Marcelline, Schaumburg, Illinois, as a lector, CCD teacher, Parish Council member, stewardship witness and as a member of the Women's Club. June enjoyed traveling the globe. Via planes, trains, automobiles, cruise ships, cable cars, tuk-tuks, gondolas and a hot air balloon she visited 5 continents, 17 countries and 88% of the U.S. (44 states). In her travels she had tea with the rock group Alice in Chains (without any idea who they were), she sat on the other side of glass wall from a hungry African elephant, she biked the circumference of Mackinac Island and soared over the African bush in the basket of a balloon. June is preceded into heaven by her parents and siblings Elizabeth "Bette" McDonough Roether, Norma McDonough Collins, and Matthew McDonough; her nieces Julie Ann Roether Deuso, Cindy McDonough and great nieces Jeanne Deuso and Stephanie Deuso. June is survived by 14 nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews and a generation of great-great-nieces and nephews. With a martini in hand, we toast a wonderful wife and mother who will be dearly missed. Memorial visitation 3:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood. Memorial Mass Thursday, 10:00a.m. at St. Marcelline Catholic Church, 822 S. Springinsguth Rd., Schaumburg with burial immediately following at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lighthouse for the Blind would be appreciated. Chicago Lighthouse, 222 Waukegan Road, Glenview, Illinois 60025. For information, 630-289-8054. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 8, 2019