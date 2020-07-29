1/1
JUNE P. FOX
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June P. Fox (nee Gusterine), 93, a 10 year resident of Friendship Village in Schaumburg, formerly of Elk Grove Village for 51 years passed away July 27, 2020 at Friendship Village. She was the beloved wife of the late Billy E. Fox (2006) for 58 years and loving mother of Sybil Chialiva, Keith L. (Tami) Fox, and Cindy (Gary) Blaski. June was the cherished grandmother of Joshua (Clare) Winstead, Ashley (Chuck) McLoughlin, Molly (Philip) Grace, Rebekah (Aaron) Grace, Matthew (Alissa) Williams, Andrew (Allie) Blaski, Nathan Fox and Rachael Fox. Great grandmother of 16. Preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Beverly St. Pierre. June was a registered nurse (RN). Employed by Alexian Brothers Medical Center. In 1966 she served as a staff nurse, Nursing supervisor and Assistant Director of Nursing. In 1970 she was given the opportunity to start an Employee Health Services department. She coordinated that service until her retirement in 1988. She was the first president (1979-1981) of the newly established Hospital Employee Health Service Nurses (HEHSN) which included 47 hospitals from in and around Chicago. She was a past secretary and treasurer of Alexian Brothers retirees. Visitation Friday, 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Interment at Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Friendship Village Senior Service Foundation, 350 W. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, IL. 60194. For info, www.grovememorialchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Service
11:00 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved