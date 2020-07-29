June P. Fox (nee Gusterine), 93, a 10 year resident of Friendship Village in Schaumburg, formerly of Elk Grove Village for 51 years passed away July 27, 2020 at Friendship Village. She was the beloved wife of the late Billy E. Fox (2006) for 58 years and loving mother of Sybil Chialiva, Keith L. (Tami) Fox, and Cindy (Gary) Blaski. June was the cherished grandmother of Joshua (Clare) Winstead, Ashley (Chuck) McLoughlin, Molly (Philip) Grace, Rebekah (Aaron) Grace, Matthew (Alissa) Williams, Andrew (Allie) Blaski, Nathan Fox and Rachael Fox. Great grandmother of 16. Preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Beverly St. Pierre. June was a registered nurse (RN). Employed by Alexian Brothers Medical Center. In 1966 she served as a staff nurse, Nursing supervisor and Assistant Director of Nursing. In 1970 she was given the opportunity to start an Employee Health Services department. She coordinated that service until her retirement in 1988. She was the first president (1979-1981) of the newly established Hospital Employee Health Service Nurses (HEHSN) which included 47 hospitals from in and around Chicago. She was a past secretary and treasurer of Alexian Brothers retirees. Visitation Friday, 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Interment at Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Friendship Village Senior Service Foundation, 350 W. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, IL. 60194. For info, www.grovememorialchapel.com.