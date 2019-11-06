Daily Herald Obituaries
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
JUNE R. HEILIG


1926 - 2019
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - June R. Heilig was born June 30, 1926 in Chicago to Martin and Mildred (nee Jamieson) Soehrmann. She died November 2, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. June is survived by her husband, Robert Heilig; her son, Steven (Kathryn) Heilig; her grandson, Brian (Diana) Heilig; her great-grandsons, Grayson and Nathan; and brother, Allan (Ann) Soehrmann. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Howard (late Barbara) and Fredrick Soehrmann; and by her parents. Visitation Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights. Funeral service 11:00 AM, Friday, at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to JourneyCare, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010 or Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, 3100 S.W. 62 Ave., Miami, Florida 33155. Funeral information and condolences, www.glueckertfuneralhome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
