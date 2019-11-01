Daily Herald Obituaries
JUNE ROGERS

WARRENVILLE - June Rogers (nee Holm), 94, passed away October 31, 2019, peacefully in the home that her late husband Robert (Swede), built for her and what would be for their growing family. June was born to Edward and Emeline Holm on May 9, 1925 in Oak Park, IL., the seventh of ten children and raised on a farm in Cloverdale, IL. June attended Wheaton High School where she met Swede, Swede being a track star and June, Little Miss Freshman. We are comforted knowing that June (The Rock) has joined those who passed before her and now survived by children Dennis (Martha), Jane (the late John) and Robert to celebrate her life. In addition, 7 grandsons and 1 much adored granddaughter, 16 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. June was a devoted caregiver for her husband for 20 years and her family will be forever grateful for her devotion and love in the most difficult of times. She lived a life of selflessness and kindness. May her determination and perserverance be a lesson to us all. A very special thanks to Evonne Stewart and the team at Hospice. Visitation Sunday November 3, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral Service Monday 10 a.m. at Community Baptist Church 28W444 Main St. Warrenville, IL 60555. Interment Warrenville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to the Warrenville Firemen's Association 3S472 Batavia Rd. Warrenville, IL. 60555. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
