June (Wille) Wittmeyer, June was born in Mount Prospect on November 10, 1920. A lifelong resident of Mount Prospect, she was the daughter of Adolph Wille and Velda (nee Knigge) Wille, and the granddaughter of William Wille, one of the founding fathers of Mount Prospect. She was married to Harvey Schaefer for 40 years until his death in 1982, and then was married to William Wittmeyer for 24 years until his death in 2012. She was preceded in death by four siblings. She was the loving mother of Judith (John) Ormsby, Patricia (Thaddeus) Fornal, and Richard (Janet) Schaefer. She had six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, November 26, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Prayers Wednesday, November 27, 9:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home to St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mount Prospect, IL 60056 for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 26, 2019