LONG GROVE - Kamran Ahmad Hashemi, M.D. was born on July 18, 1961 in London, England to Mahmood and Monireh (nee Farhangui) Hashemi. He died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at JourneyCare at Northwest Community Healthcare in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Dr. Hashemi was an internist and had a large private practice in Barrington, Illinois for many years. He loved the practice of medicine and his patients. He loved the arts, theatre, was an avid reader, and a remarkable cook. He will always be remembered for his hospitality and generosity. Kamran is survived by his spouse, Tracey Hashemi, M.D. (nee McIntyre); his sons, George, Henry and Montgomery Hashemi; his mother, Monireh Hashemi; his sister, Farah Hashemi, M.D.; as well as his niece, Haley Fakouri and nephew, John Fakouri. He was preceded in death by his father, Mahmood Hashemi, M.D. In consideration of current health concerns and guidance all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Christopher House in Chicago (christopherhouse.org). Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020