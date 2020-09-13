Karen Ann Fitzsimmons, 72, passed away unexpectedly September 4, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida. Karen was born July 23, 1948 in Elgin, Illinois to June Haan Oehler (survived) and Robert F. Oehler (deceased) and was the wife of Leroy Fitzsimmons, mother of Kurt and Scott Fitzsimmons and grandmother of Kelsey and Meredith Fitzsimmons. Karen was a graduate of Larkin High School in 1965. Following graduation, she received her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Murray State University in Kentucky, and then later proudly received her Master's Degree. Leroy and Karen married happily on August 7th of 1976. They celebrated 50 years of love and friendship together; 44 of those years spent in a blissful marriage. In addition to being a caring and dedicated wife, mother, daughter and grandmother, Karen made a difference and influenced many people's lives in the duration of her 35-year elementary teaching career. Karen had a wide array of hobbies. She was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, as her and Leroy would travel and participate in events all around the country. Reading brought her much joy and through her love of camping as a child, she became an Ambassador Girl Scout, a member of the Owl's Club, and a member of the Moose Lodge. Karen Ann Fitzsimmons was an admirable woman who made an impression on anyone she met. She was warm, kind and always lived life to the fullest. Her infectious smile lit up any room and she will be missed dearly. Like the hummingbird, her heart hovered through the beating of her wings. Predeceased by her father, Robert F. Oehler; and brother, James Anthony Oehler. She is survived by her husband, Leroy Fitzsimmons; her mother, June Haan Oehler, Goreville, IL; her sons, Kurt Fitzsimmons, Fort Myers, FL and Scott Fitzsimmons, Henry IL.; her granddaughters, Kelsey Fitzsimmons, Kaneville, IL and Meredith Fitzsimmons, Sugar Grove, IL; and stepgranddaughter and great-granddaughter, Lissa and Andreya Fitzsimmons. Her legacy lives long through her beloved family and friends, and her memory will be instilled in us forever. Those who wish to remember Karen in a special way may do so by donating to an important charity or school in her honor. Arrangements made by her loving husband, Leroy Fitzsimmons.







